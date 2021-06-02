UTA running additional TRAX trains after Jazz’s playoff game on Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Jazz are hoping to close out their first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday night at Vivint Arena, but regardless of the result, UTA is helping fans get home as easily as possible.

The Utah Transit Authority announced that after the game, which will tip off at 7:30 p.m. at the downtown arena, two additional TRAX lines trains will be in operation to take riders southbound. Stations will also be open long enough for complete service into the night.

As a reminder, the Red Line train runs from Salt Lake Central to Arena to Daybreak Parkway. The Blue Line takes riders from Salt Lake Central to Arena to Draper Town Center.

UTA is also encouraging riders to confirm the last train times for all lines — the Red, Blue, and Green — online or on the Transit app.

Holding a 3-1 lead over Memphis, the Jazz, who entered the postseason as the top seed in the Western Conference, have won three straight in the playoffs after dropping Game 1 on May 23. Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points in Utah’s road to victory in Game 4 to give the Jazz a commanding lead in the opening tilt.

It has been an emotional week for the Beehive State’s NBA franchise. Mark Eaton, a former Jazz center and two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, was found dead on Friday after an apparent bike crash in Summit County. Eaton was a longtime figure in the community and was a mentor to current Jazz bigman Rudy Gobert.

Also in the first-round series, the team banned three fans from the arena for “unacceptable behavior” directed at the family of Grizzlies guard Ja Morant. Team owner Ryan Smith reached out to the Morant family, offering free lodging, car service, and courtside seats to Game 5 as an apology.