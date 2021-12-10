UTA On Demand Rideshare Service launches in SLC’s Westside

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Starting on December 13, the Utah Transit Authority (UTA) will officially expand their On Demand program to Salt Lake City’s Westside. The transportation system will now service Rose Park, Fairpark, Poplar Grove, and Glendale.

On Demand will be available to the community seven days a week from Monday – Saturday from 4 a.m. – 12:15 a.m. and on Sunday from 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

UTA On Demand, which was initially launched in the southern part of Salt Lake County over two years ago, connects riders to other UTA services such as buses and trams, and provides transportation to other local destinations within the designated service area.

Door-to-door service will be provided for riders who use wheelchairs. UTA On Demand does not service the Salt Lake City International Airport.

To use UTA On Demand, riders can download the UTA On Demand app and set up an account. New users will get their first 10 rides free until March 1, 2022. Current users can refer their friends and both will receive five free rides.

The program costs $2.50 per rider. Some people, like the elderly and those with disabilities, will be eligible for a $1.50 per person reduced fare.

To check out more information about UTA’s On Demand ride service, click here.