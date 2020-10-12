UTA getting ‘bearish’ about riders wearing masks

Utah (ABC4 News) — The Utah Transit Authority, UTA, is getting “bearish” about riders wearing a protective mask.

Officials with UTA say the Honeybears Hunt encourages the public to wear face masks on public transit. The Honeybears, created by a San Francisco street artist known as ‘fnnch’, has become a cultural sensation in the Bay Area.

If you're riding #UVX this week keep an eye out for a cute honeybear wearing a mask. ☺️Take a picture of yourself wearing your mask with the honeybear and share on social for a chance to win prizes. Find out more at https://t.co/dzMcpvlg7v. #HoneybearHunt #JoinTheMaskerade pic.twitter.com/icSJPAKbzn — UTA (@RideUTA) October 12, 2020

Regional General Manager of UTA’s Timpanogos Service Unit learned of the Honeybears and began luring the cubs to Utah County.

“I heard about them, and I knew I had to have them for UTA,” says Mary De La Mare-Schaefer, who received permission to use the masked Honeybears.

Masks are required on station platforms and while riding buses and trains.

UTA provided the following information:

UTA created the UVX Honeybear Hunt in support of Provo’s #JoinTheMaskerade initiative. Anyone riding UVX can join the contest by following these rules: