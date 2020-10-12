UTA getting ‘bearish’ about riders wearing masks

Utah (ABC4 News) — The Utah Transit Authority, UTA, is getting “bearish” about riders wearing a protective mask.
Officials with UTA say the Honeybears Hunt encourages the public to wear face masks on public transit. The Honeybears, created by a San Francisco street artist known as ‘fnnch’, has become a cultural sensation in the Bay Area.
Regional General Manager of UTA’s Timpanogos Service Unit learned of the Honeybears and began luring the cubs to Utah County.
“I heard about them, and I knew I had to have them for UTA,” says Mary De La Mare-Schaefer, who received permission to use the masked Honeybears.
Masks are required on station platforms and while riding buses and trains.
UTA provided the following information:
UTA created the UVX Honeybear Hunt in support of Provo’s #JoinTheMaskerade initiative. Anyone riding UVX can join the contest by following these rules:
- Wear a mask and take a selfie with a Honeybear found along the UVX route.
- Post the photo, tag @RideUTA and use the hashtags #JoinTheMaskerade and HoneybearHunt
- Make sure your entry can be seen! (Posts on private accounts can’t be seen)
- 1 photo per story = 1 entry, 1 photo on per feed / No more than 5 entries
- Contestants will be entered to win a drawing for a $10 gift card, a mask, and a
Honeybear sticker! Winners will be announced and notified at noon on November 9.