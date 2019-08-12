UTA Change Day ‘More than 50%’ of 120 bus routes changed

“This change day is really about accessibility and also convenience,” said Carl Arky, UTA Spokesperson.

On Sunday, UTA Change Day took effect. It’s a system-wide change impacting the bus routes in the six counties the Utah Transit Authority serves.

“We have roughly a 120 bus routes,” said Arky. “More than 50% of them are changed or going to be changed. It’s the biggest change that we’ve had, I would say in seven years since we started running FrontRunner South.”

It means new and revised routes, expanded service hours as well as more weekend service.

“We have new routes that are going to allow people who live on the west side of Salt Lake City to take one bus, not have to transfer, and go all the way to the east side,” said Arky. “In Weber County, we’re going to have a new trolley introduced and that’s going to pick up people who are FrontRunner stations and take them into downtown Ogden. As well as a route that goes out to West Haven which is a community that is booming right now. Tooele County, which means Tooele and Grantsville, they’re going to see major increases in bus service. In Utah County, we’re going to run two new buses that will service the Lehi Tech Corridor. Also, for the first time on a Sunday, people will be able to take the bus to Provo up to Draper.’

UTA has three annual change days. They’re in August when school starts as well as in December and April for the start and end of ski season.

“That’s why we do change days because of the seasonal changes, and also it gives us a chance to look at routes,” said Arky.

Funding for the additional service is from Salt Lake City’s Funding Our Future Initiative.