SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Residents planning to travel via Blue Line this weekend should expect 15 to 30 minute delays as it will be undergoing rail construction from August 14 to August 18.

The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) says that the Blue Line through 10600 South will receive a grade crossing panel replacement this weekend, in which the grade crossing panels will be removed and replaced with pour in place concrete panels.

As a result, both tracks south of the Sandy Civic Center Station will be closed. UTA reports that due to power isolation issues, trains will be unable to service Crescent View, Kimballs Lane, or Draper Town Center Station.

There will be a bus bridge put in place between the Sandy Civic Center Station and the Draper Town Center Station. UTA notes that the road will remain open during the construction process.