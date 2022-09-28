UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) has announced upcoming emergency bus service adjustments to go into effect December 11.

UTA says that these changes — prompted by operator shortages — will include numerous local routes, ski service routes and regional routes in Weber, Davis, Salt Lake and Summit counties. Other UTA services, such as “Utah County bus service, FrontRunner, TRAX, Paratransit, UTA On Demand, UVX, OGX and the S-Line Streetcar,” are expected to continue operating regularly come the change date.

Representatives say that these adjustments come as a result of the “unanticipated number of operators” who have left the organization post-coronavirus pandemic.

Looking past the emergency changes that have been issued for the upcoming winter season, UTA says that they are taking several forms of action in addressing the bus operator shortage. Other than actively recruiting operators, UTA notes that they are “enhancing bus operator support through more coaching, team structures… restructured work schedules… and innovative hiring practices.”

The altered UTA bus schedules to go into effect December 11 reads as follows:

Salt Lake County

Local Routes:

Route 39: Adjusted from 15-minute to 30-minute service

Route 201: Adjusted from 30-minute to 60-minute service

Route 218: Adjusted from 30-minute to 60-minute service

Route 240: Adjusted from 30-minute to 60-minute service; and the route will be streamlined

Ski Service Routes:

Route 953: Will be suspended

Route 972: Adjusted from 15-minute to 30-minute service

Route 994: Adjusted from 15-minute to 30-minute service

Salt Lake – Summit Counties

Regional Routes (Park City):

Route 901: Will be suspended

Route 902: Route will only run between Olympus Cove P+R and Kimball Junction Transit Center.

Davis – Weber Counties

Local Routes;

Route 603: Certain trips will be suspended

Route 612: Certain trips will be suspended

Route 625: Adjusted from 30-minute to 60-minute service

Route 645: Adjusted from 30-minute to 60-minute

Route 650: Will be suspended

Ski Service Routes:

Route 674: Restructured to run more mid-day and less peak trips

Route 675: Restructured to run more mid-day and less peak trips

Route 677: Restructured to run more mid-day and less peak trips

Regional Routes (Ogden-Salt Lake City):

Route 455: Certain trips will be suspended

Route 470: Certain trips will be suspended

Route 640: Certain trips will be suspended

For more information on the UTA bus schedule changes, click here.