CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two individuals have died in a Utah State University (USU) Aviation plane crash that occurred on the morning of June 24.

According to USU officials, the crash took place around 9 a.m. between Mendon and Wellsville.

USU flight instructor Blake Shumway and aviation student Michael Carpenter were killed as a result of the crash. USU says Shumway was a certified flight instructor who worked for USU Aviation since September 2021.

Authorities say Carpenter was studying aviation technology and professionalism and was scheduled to graduate in the fall of 2022.

Details on the cause of the crash have not been released. Both victims’ families have been notified of the incident.

At this time, other USU Aviation flights have been cancelled for the day.

“We are devastated by this morning’s tragic crash and the loss of members in our USU community,” said USU President Noelle E. Cockett. “Every student and employee is part of our Aggie family, and we know many individuals will feel this loss deeply.”

Authorities say the college will be working with staff and students in the aviation program to offer services to support them in processing this loss.