LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – In Northern Utah, Utah State University is canceling spring break for 2021.

Most students say they aren’t happy about spring break being canceled, but they can understand why the decision has been made.

“I think the reason why they’re doing it, I understand but obviously, that’s… kind of the worst!” said Brynnlee Savage, a student at Utah State University.

Utah State University leaders are seeing a spike in positive COVID-19 cases in two different dorms on campus, but the decision to cancel spring break has been in the works since the pandemic began.

“The recent spike we’ve seen in just the last couple of days in the dorms right behind us, that did not come into play in this case, although these spikes are what we’re seeing,” said Tim Vitale, the spokesperson for USU.

The first day of spring semester will be January 19, when it usually would begin January 11.

“We have to make up that first week time that students are coming back late, we really are just not sure what the predicament will be when spring comes, we don’t know what numbers will be in these places they might visit, we don’t know what our numbers will be,” said Vitale.

“I appreciate their efforts in trying to stop COVID-19, but I know a lot of people really look forward to spring break especially in the spring semester, they’re kind of just blown out from the fall semester,” added Savage.

University leaders say President’s day will be observed but spring break, which is March 8-12 is canceled to make up from the later start date and reduce the spread of the virus that could come with travel.

“I usually go on adventures with my roommates and it’s just really exciting times you know, that I get to have in these times of my life I guess, but I get it because they have to keep everyone safe,” said Annie Lawyer, a student at USU.

The semester ends on the last day of finals, as usual, on May 5th with commencement on May 6th and 7th.