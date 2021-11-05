USU student making blankets for local families in need

CHAWTON, ENGLAND – JULY 18: A quilt made by Jane Austen with her mother and sister at the former home of the celebrated late British author Jane Austen on July 18, 2017 in Chawton, England. Jane Austen spent the last eight years of her life in the cottage in Hampshire from 1809 until 1817, before dying on July 18, 1817, of an unknown illness. Today marks the 200th anniversary of her death. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4)- A Utah State University student is looking to make a difference in the lives of local families who may be struggling during these upcoming winter months.

Sydney Laws is setting out to make 75 fleece blankets by hand for families in need. The blankets will be donated to local homeless shelters and elementary schools for distribution. Laws said she feels empathy towards families going through struggles.

“I see families with small children that are struggling to put food on the table or buy clothes for their little ones, which makes buying bedding or basic comfort items that much harder,” Laws wrote on the GoFundMe page for her project.

Laws is asking for help to accomplish her goal of having the blankets done and distributed by Thanksgiving. Her GoFundMe page is asking for donations in order to buy the material she needs for the blankets.

Visit the GoFundMe page for the project here.