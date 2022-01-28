USU launches tech bootcamps to help close skills gap in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – With everything that’s happening in the nation right now from labor shortages to “The Great Resignation,” the demand for tech talent in Utah is at an all-time high.

According to CompTIA’s Cyberstates 2021 report, Utah is projected to experience a 27 percent increase in tech occupation by 2030, suggesting that many Utahns are interested in making the career switch.

And there’s no better time to take up tech support than now, as Utah State University and Fullstack Academy have launched accelerated live-online tech training boot camps in coding, DevOps, cybersecurity, and data analytics.

These programs are designed to generate opportunities for participants to qualify for the many well-paying and in-demand tech careers in Utah by supporting them through creating a portfolio and providing them with the necessary qualifications and tech skills.

The boot camps do not require those interested to have a previous tech background or university enrollment. The courses will provide students with career guidance such as resume assistance and interview coaching. Those with a graduate degree will be qualified to earn an entry-level salary higher than Utah’s average entry-level salary following their completion of the program(s).

The four boot camps which are offered in part-time (12 weeks) and full-time (26 weeks) cohorts include:

USU Coding Bootcamp will provide fullstack JavaScript training, giving students a foundation in both front- and back-end web development and the crucial programming skills needed for in-demand coding jobs. Individuals must apply by April 5, 2022.

will provide fullstack JavaScript training, giving students a foundation in both front- and back-end web development and the crucial programming skills needed for in-demand coding jobs. Individuals must apply by April 5, 2022. USU DevOps Bootcamp , which will equip students with the skills employers are seeking in automation, infrastructure, and Python. The curriculum was designed in partnership with AWS Academy. Individuals must apply by April 5, 2022.

, which will equip students with the skills employers are seeking in automation, infrastructure, and Python. The curriculum was designed in partnership with AWS Academy. Individuals must apply by April 5, 2022. USU Cyber Bootcamp , which will instruct students on how to monitor and secure systems, networks and applications, as well as deploy offensive and defensive tactics needed to appropriately respond to cyber breaches. Individuals must apply by April 25, 2022.

, which will instruct students on how to monitor and secure systems, networks and applications, as well as deploy offensive and defensive tactics needed to appropriately respond to cyber breaches. Individuals must apply by April 25, 2022. USU Data Analytics Bootcamp, which will train students on SQL, Python and data visualization skills needed to earn the most in-demand certifications that companies seek when hiring talent for these positions. Individuals must apply by June 28, 2022.

For more information on any individual program, click here.