USPS reports service performance has improved across all major mail performance categories

WASHINGTON, DC — Latest performance charts provided by the United States Postal Service show significant increases in all major mail categories.

“As the charts show, service performance improved across all major mail categories in the weeks prior to my testimony (delivered on August 24), and this trend has continued through August, returning to early-July levels,” said Postmaster General Louis DeJoy “This recovery took place while still adhering to our existing transportation schedules. In other words, we are improving service performance while more consistently running our trucks on time.”

In mid-July, Postal Service officials reemphasized the need to adhere to their existing transportation schedule to ensure that trucks run on time and on schedule.

As other parts of their processing network adjusted to meet the transportation schedule, Postal Service officials say there was a dip in overall service performance in late July and early August.

“As I testified, the intervening service declines should not have happened, but the changes are fundamental and necessary, and the Postal Service is strongly committed to fixing the problems by identifying and rectifying their root causes,” as Postmaster General DeJoy stated in his letter to the Committees.

“While there are a number of factors at play related to service performance, including pressures related to the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters, and other unforeseen events, I am confident that the Postal Service’s performance will continue to improve overall, and that it will ultimately exceed our prior service performance levels. This is an organization-wide commitment.”

The Postal Service says they are committed to providing weekly service performance updates throughout the election season and the remainder of 2020.

USPS has been working with the House Committee on Oversight and Reform staff regarding the provision of additional information, according to a press release.

This includes a discussion following the hearing regarding efforts to address any outstanding requests and new requests as well as to make arrangements to produce information in a timely fashion.

The Postal Service says they will continue to cooperate with the oversight committees in both the House and Senate, and fully intend to comply with their obligations under the law.