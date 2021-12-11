USPS Prepares for Busiest Week of the Year

(ABC 4) – The busiest week of the year for the United States Postal Service is right around the corner.

Utah’s largest USPS mail center in Salt Lake City processes around a half million packages every night. Since the facility opened up 7 years ago, plant manager Chad Oborn said they’ve had to double their staff size to keep up with demand.

“I think a lot of it has to do with the economic state here and Utah. We have low unemployment. We have an economic climate that’s conducive to new business. And again, we have a workforce here that is well known nationally, and so we’re attractive for new business,” said Oborn.

USPS has a few important reminders to make sure your gift gets to where it needs to go on time:

Double check the address. If you’re not sure what the zip code is you can check it by going to USPS’s website. Secure items properly. Don’t use old boxes. Put a card in your package with the address of where it needs to go along with a phone number. That way, if something goes wrong, USPS can figure out where the package needs to go. Make sure you send your package early. Check below for a list of deadlines.

USPS Shipping Deadlines For Christmas Packages:

December 9 – Overseas Military Mail

December 17 – First-Class Mail

December 18 – Priority Mail

December 23 – Priority Mail Express