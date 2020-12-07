USPS inundated with holiday packages, urge people to mail early

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC 4 News)— The U.S. Postal Service is officially in its holiday rush.

Officials are urging people to mail early, especially to those in the military.

“We service Hill Air Force Base,” Clearfield Postmaster Scott Mangles said. “We hired extra help this year, especially the areas really in need”.

There are extra drivers and other employees to help meet the increase in deliveries, packages, and parcels.

The Postmaster says Dec. 11, is the deadline to get packages to overseas military outposts by Christmas.

“The next two weeks, we see a huge increase in parcels,” Mangles said.

Mangles says the pandemic is intensifying an already busy time of year for postal workers.

“We are seeing an increase in parcels and packages because of the COVID-19, there are more people ordering online than ever before,” Mangles said.

Unlike UPS, who limited pick up from major stores like Nike, Macy’s, and L.L Bean after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, USPS is trying to meet the demand this holiday.

“We are doing our best to get everything delivered timely to do so please mail early,” Mangles said.

Due to the pandemic, only a certain number of people are allowed in the store. Everyone must wear a mask and social distance.

Here are some other dates to be aware of when mailing packages of parcels.

LATEST NEWS: