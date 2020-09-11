USPS introducing new task force for election mail

SALT LAKE CITY, (ABC4 News) – The United States Postal Service is planning to announce a new effort to help secure mail-in ballots for the November election on Monday.

Prior to the announcement, the Postal Service shared this statement with ABC4.

“I am pleased to announce that presidents of the four postal unions have agreed to work with the Postal Service on a joint leadership task force,” said Louis DeJoy, Postmaster General & CEO of the United States Postal Service.

The task force will work with election officials in jurisdictions throughout the country as they expect a higher than normal volume of mail-in ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s focus will be administering voter education materials as well as best practices for mail-in voting.

“We have a proven, robust practices and procedures for processing election mail efficiently and with integrity,” said Mark Dimondstein, President of the American Postal Workers Union.

Justin Lee is the Director of Utah’s state elections.

“We’ve been in constant contact with those officials, and they’ve been telling us that they’re going to get the mail processed,” said Lee. “They’re going to do it timely.”

Lee says Utah is typically a vote by mail state.

In March of this year, 90+% of voters cast their ballots by mail on Super Tuesday for the Presidential Primary.

For the June Primary, that number jumped to 99%.

As far as important dates, October 23rd is the deadline to register to vote to receive a mail-in ballot.

The ballots are mailed out three weeks before the election. So, registered voters should receive theirs around October 13th.

Voters can also register and vote at the same time on election day.