USPS expects a busy holiday season

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – We are two weeks away from Christmas. Are you ready for it?

Well, the United States Postal Service is. And, it’s expecting to process more than 800 million packages this year.

Locally, more than 400 Utahn’ are working longer shifts to process all holiday packages this year.

“It’s a lot of good people,” said Dean Gilson.

Gilson has been with the United States Post Office for 39 years. Like his colleagues, he values each package he touches.

“Because we are so loaded with packages, the sooner they can get those packages in the better,” he said.

Starting Monday, USPS says it will go through 550,000 different packages in Utah a day to make sure they get to the right destination before Christmas.

“We know people are doing their final shopping this weekend, they are going to be getting their packages ready, we want them to get it in the mail on Monday because Christmas is really not that far away,” says Salt Lake’s District Manager for USPS Laura Hubrich. “We are anticipating that Monday, December 16th is going to be our biggest day.”

If you’re a late shopper, here is what USPS wants you to know to get packages to their destination on time.

First Class Mail Service – Dec. 20th

Priority Mail Service – Dec. 21

Priority Mail Express Service – Dec. 23rd

“Christmas is a busy time for everybody,” said Gilson, “but it is a good time for everybody, enjoy it.”

The postal service won’t be the only company busy during the holidays.

Here are UPS’s deadlines:

UPS Ground packages – Dec. 13th

UPS 3 Day Select – Dec. 19th

UPS 2nd Day Air – Dec. 20th

UPS Next Day Air – Dec. 23rd

Limited UPS service – Dec. 24th

Here are Fed-Ex’s deadlines:

FedEx Ground 1,5,6,11 – Dec. 16th

FedEx Express Saver 3 – Dec. 19th

FedEx 2Day 3,4 – Dec. 20th

FedEx 2Day A.M.3,4 – Dec. 20th

FedEx Standard Overnight 3,4 – Dec. 23rd

FedEx Priority Overnight 3,4 – Dec. 23rd

FedEx First Overnight 3,4 – Dec. 23rd

FedEx SameDay City Direct2 – Dec. 25th

FedEx SameDay City Priority2 -Dec. 25th

FedEx SameDay 2 – Dec. 25th

