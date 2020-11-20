USPS advising people to send holiday packages early; Deadlines you should know

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The United States Postal Service asks people to send their packages early this year. The post office is expecting more packages than ever as families hold virtual celebrations.

Gift giving in person will be more limited this year due to the pandemic. The pandemic could cause a small backlog with the number of gifts being sent via mail.

In a press release sent to ABC4 News, the USPS explains they start planning for the holiday season every January to help handle the mail system’s volume increases. Nationwide, 664,000 employees help them flex with the demand. They also move equipment around to help get those packages sorted.

Seasonal workers get hired where they are needed, the tech has been expanded, and package tracking is enhanced through the processing networks.

Because of the extra amount of packages expected, Sunday delivery services will be expanded beginning Nov. 29 at locations with high traffic volumes. Mail carriers will deliver packages for an additional fee on Christmas Day in select locations.

The USPS wants everyone to be aware of the following:

Busiest Mailing Days

The busiest time of the season is two weeks before Christmas when the last minute shopping starts. Customer traffic is expected to increase beginning Dec 7, with the week of Dec 14-21 currently expected to be the busiest mailing, shipping, and delivery week.

Skip the Trip and Shop Online

Consumers don’t have to leave home to ship their packages. In these socially distant times, they can visit usps.com or use the Click-N-Ship feature for help shipping that holiday gift, ordering free Priority Mail boxes, printing shipping labels, purchasing postage, and even requesting free next-day Package Pickup. Usps.com is always open.

2020 Holiday Shipping Deadlines

The Postal Service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25 to Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office and domestic addresses*:

Dec. 9 — APO/FPO/DPO ( ZIP Code 093 only ) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail Dec. 11 — APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail services

Dec. 15 — USPS Retail Ground service

Dec. 18 — APO/FPO/DPO ( except ZIP Code 093 ) USPS Priority Mail Express service

) USPS Priority Mail Express service Dec. 18 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

Dec. 18 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 19 — Priority Mail service

Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express* service

Alaska

Dec. 18 — Alaska to/from Continental U.S. First-Class Mail

Dec. 19 — Alaska to/from Continental U.S. Priority Mail

Dec. 21 — Alaska to/from Continental U.S. Priority Mail Express

Hawaii

Dec. 15 — Hawaii to/from mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 21 — Hawaii to/from mainland Priority Mail Express

*Not a guarantee, unless otherwise noted. Dates are for estimated delivery before Dec. 25. The actual delivery date may vary depending on origin, destination, Post Office acceptance date and time, and other conditions. Some restrictions apply. For Priority Mail Express shipments mailed Dec. 22 through Dec. 25, the money-back guarantee applies only if the shipment was not delivered or delivery was not attempted within two business days.

More tips for a successful holiday mailing and shipping season: