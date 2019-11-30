Days
USDA recalls Pork and Turkey products

WASHINGTON (ABC4 News) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that Blue Grass Quality Meats is recalling about 121,083 pounds of pork bacon and ready-to-eat turkey products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

Authorities say the Cajun-style bacon ready-to-eat turkey breast items were produced on various dates from October 29, 2018, to November 19, 2019, according to a press release.

The following products have been recalled:

  • Various weights of shrink-wrap packages containing “BLUEGRASS CAJUN STYLE TURKEY BREAST” with sell-by dates from 7/1/19 to 1/9/20.
  • Various weights of shrink-wrap packages containing “OLDE WORLD Cajun Style TURKEY BREAST” with sell-by dates from 7/1/19 to 1/1/20.
  • Various weights of shrink-wrap packages containing “Robinson’s PREMIUM Cajun Style Turkey Breast” with sell-by dates from 7/12/19 to 1/16/20.
  • Various weights of shrink-wrap packages containing “Troyer CAJUN STYLE TURKEY BREAST” with sell-by dates from 7/18/19 to 1/21/20.
  • Various weights of vacuum-sealed packages containing “Troyer CAJUN STYLE BACON” with sell-by dates from 1/28/19 to 2/19/20.

The press release stated that the products being recalled have the establishment number ” P-7417” or “EST. 7417” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The products recalled were reportedly shipped to retail locations in Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia. The press release stated that the products may have been offered as retail-sliced deli products.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854)

