USDA invests nearly $1 million to support education and public safety in rural Utah

UTAH (ABC4) As Utahns, we have love and pride for our beautiful state. However, we accept that heaven on Earth is unachievable, and thus acknowledge that there is room for improvement.

As of Jan. 26, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development, Acting State Director, Debra Meyer, announced the USDA’s decision to invest nearly $1 million to improve critical community facilities in four cities throughout Utah: Price, Helper, Moab, and Park City.

“The Biden-Harris Administration has made investing in infrastructure improvements a top priority,” USDA Under Secretary Jewel Bronaugh said. “These loans and grants will help rural communities invest in facilities and services that are vital to all communities, such as health care facilities, schools, libraries, and first responder vehicles and equipment. When we invest in essential services in rural America, we build opportunity and prosperity for the people who call rural communities home.”

Meyers emphasized two programs that share the same end goal of helping to rebuild rural Utah, Community Facilities Direct Loans and Grants and Community Facilities Loan Guarantees. The two programs are currently striving to carry out four different projects which will create safer community environments and increase action to education.

Price City will use a $74,600 Communities Facilities Grant to purchase digital radios for the public safety department to aid in the ability to communicate fluidly with all affiliations that are skilled in solving safety issues.

A Community Facilities Grant of $50,000 will be used by the city of Helper to purchase two police vehicles and necessary equipment.

A $50,000 Communities Facilities Grant will be used in Moab to purchase and equip two police vehicles.

In Park City, an $800,000 Communities Facilities Loan Guarantee will support renovations on Weilenmann Charter School, expanding both classroom and hallway space, allowing the school to provide quality education to more students across the city.

Projects eligible for Community Facilities funding vary. For further inquiries on the application process, click here.