USDA investing $17 million into Utah’s rural communities

UTAH (ABC4) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be investing almost $17 million into Utah’s rural infrastructure, according to USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack.

The investment is a part of the “Build a Better America” policy from President Biden, and will expand access to clean water, reliable wastewater, and solid waste treatment in communities across Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Hawaii, and Guam.

USDA Secretary Vilsack said this about the investment in rural communities: “The investments we are announcing today will drive the creation of good-paying union jobs and grow the economy sustainably and equitably so that everyone gets ahead for decades to come.”

The announcement follows the recent passing of Biden’s infrastructure law, which invests money into rural communities across the U.S.

Millville, for example, will be constructing a wastewater system, which means that folks in the area will no longer have to rely on septic tanks.

The Solid Waste Training Institute in Kaysville will be providing training services to small rural landfills in Utah to run their landfill systems sustainably.

Vilsack’s goal is to get high-speed internet, clean water, and dependable electric power to rural communities across Utah and many other states throughout the nation.