EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) has reached out to the community to request assistance in locating the suspect of a domestic violence dispute that took place on August 14 in the Eagle Mountain area.

Madeline Bernadette Lopez, 21, of Herriman has been charged with one count of Burglary of a Dwelling/Domestic Violence, a 2nd Degree Felony, two counts of Aggravated Assault/Domestic Violence, a 3rd Degree Felony, one count of Criminal Mischief, a 3rd Degree Felony, one count of Domestic Violence in the Presence of a Child, a Class B Misdemeanor, and one count of Disorderly Conduct, an Infraction.

Courtesy of Utah County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of Utah County Sheriff’s Office

UCSO says an investigation into Lopez began on Sunday when officers received reports of a woman who was “vandalizing a car by slashing the tires and scratching words into the paint of the car.”

Courtesy of Utah County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of Utah County Sheriff’s Office

According to police records, the woman, later identified as Lopez, then went to a nearby apartment where her ex-boyfriend was living wither their 13-month-old child. When Lopez attempted to enter the apartment, USCO says that the victim refused to open the door, to which Lopez allegedly began using a Electronic Incapacitation Device (EID) to shock the door handle. When the victim cracked open the door, Lopez “forcefully pushed the door open while the victim was holding their 13-month child,” and proceeded to demand the victim put the child down while reportedly holding the EID in close proximity of both the victim and child.

Official documents state that while the victim was attempting to leave the apartment, Lopez “told him he couldn’t go anywhere because she had already slashed his tires.”

From there, documents note that Lopez left the apartment and left the area in a vehicle driven by Dana Michelle Islas Candelas, 19, who was charged with Criminal Mischief and Disorderly Conduct in relation to her role in this incident.

USCO says that Lopez has told the victim in the past that “she could come back and take the baby anytime she wants.”

If anyone knows where Lopes or Islas are, you’re advised to contact UCSO at (7801) 794-3970 and ask to speak with a Deputy, or call Central Utah 911 Dispatch.