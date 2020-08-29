US Marshals recount the moments leading up to deadly shooting in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The United States Marshals Service said their Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team shot and killed a wanted, 38-year-old West Valley man Thursday night.

The strike team were pursuing Damien Evans – who was wanted by the Utah Department of Correction and Adult Probabtion and Parole for fleeing.

When officers came in contact with Evans, Utah’s U.S. Marshall Matthew Harris said Evans refused command and began to run.

“We deployed the use of a K-9 and he pulled out a firearm and he took out the firearm and officers returned fire,” Harris said.

In mid-August Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall suspended the use of K-9’s engaging with suspects.

While this incident happened near downtown Salt Lake City, Harris said the U.S. Marshals Service is a federal agency under the Department of Justice.

“So, we abide by the Department of Justice rules and regulations,” Harris said. “We have 19 different agencies that participate in our federal task force.”

The K-9, along with officers on-foot and in vehicles attempted to stop Evans.

“When the subject did not stop, he had a gun and unfortunately, what happened, happened,” Harris said. “And that’s usually why we use a K-9.”

The U.S. Marshals Service said Evans had a lengthy criminal history. One that includes firearm charges by a prohibited person, drugs, felony escape and assault on a federal law enforcement officer.

Evans died on-scene, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. The Unified Police Department will investigate the situation.

What others are clicking on: