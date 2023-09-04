SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) — U.S. Route 6 is expected to reopen early Labor Day afternoon after being shut down in both directions Sunday afternoon.

The Utah Department of Transportation said its crews have been busy working to get the highway open throughout the night and is on track to reopen with a gravel road. Once the highway is reopened, UDOT said traffic will be able to drive through at a reduced speed of 25 miles per hour for the next several days.

The reopening is subject to change and dependent on weather.

US-6 was closed Sunday afternoon between Helper and Soldier Summit after heavy rains caused floods and mudslides that covered the road. Images shared by UDOT show debris scattered across the highway and a portion of the road washed away.

US-6 damage from mudslides and flood water on Sunday, Sept. 3., 2023 (Courtesy UDOT)

“There’s a lot of damage,” said UDOT District Engineer Dan Hinckley. “This is nothing I’ve seen in my career.”

UDOT said its crews placed more than four loads of gravel onto US-6 to help facilitate emergency vehicles and prepare the road to be reopened to the public. Once the road is reopened, UDOT will continue to work to replace the road.

US-6 was one of the roads UDOT previously warned the public about regarding heightened traffic for the Labor Day weekend. Ahead of the weekend, commuters were warned they could see an additional 40 minutes added to their drive through Spanish Fork Canyon along westbound US-6. The delay was expected as Utahns return home from their final vacations and getaways for the summer.

While UDOT hasn’t mentioned any additional delays due to the damaged highway, commuters should continue to expect slowing throughout the canyon.