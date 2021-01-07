Upset over the mob attack on the U.S. Capitol? How you can help yourself and others

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Pro-Trump protestors assault the Capitol, crashing through barriers, fighting with police. One is shot down, three more fall, four people are dead. The American dream momentarily a nightmare.

All-day long, hi-resolution imagery from photographers and other media outlets are seen everywhere. Many people all over the world watch, and watch, and watch, not realizing they are being injured too, but afterward, people feel it.

It’s called traumatic stress and we all can feel it under the right circumstances. How it affects us depends on each of us as individuals.

“I think we need to acknowledge that what happened yesterday could have a traumatic effect on us as viewers,” says Intermountain Medical’s Mental Health Director Dr. Travis, Mickelson

He spoke with ABC4 News to talk about the possible health effect of what happened during the breach of the nation’s Capitol.

He says, “Clearly what happened yesterday that we viewed last night in the news that was an example of a mass traumatic event.”

TOPSHOT – Supporters of US President Donald Trump enter the US Capitol as tear gas fills the corridor on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. – Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by Saul LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Vaughn Roche, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, based in Salt Lake, says: “The country is likely to suffer a collective trauma. We are already hearing reports of that. Anxiety, fear, and trauma are at root, products of vulnerability. We feel as if our power has been stripped away by someone or something that we have little or no control over. What we witnessed at the Capitol was the taking of power from what we’d like to think is our strongest protector: our federal government. We might ask how safe any of us can possibly be if the power of the United States Government is upended with so little effort. “

Dr. Mickelson explains that every person who watched experienced some form of traumatic stress from what they viewed.

“When our brains are exposed to traumatic stress, our brains are not good at teasing out information. We tend to make errors in our judgment.”

Roche adds, “Many people are likely to feel violated by the rioters’ actions. It’s an invasive feeling, something that can take hold in the mind and not be easily expelled. Crime reports tell of people who feel this way after a home invasion or burglary. They might develop symptoms like sleep disturbance, irritability, anxiety, sadness. We have seen similar effects in people and communities after events like 9/11. People tend to be vulnerable or resilient to one degree or another, so the severity of symptoms will vary.”

“Because this is collective trauma, perhaps the best way to begin addressing it is through displays of strength like that we saw in Congress overnight,” Roche continues. “Undeterred by the threat, they went back to work to assert the power of a government. This is a powerful display. It can reassure people that their government is strong and resilient. They can rely on it, even on the darkest days. While it can rally the spirit of a nation, it can also rally the internal strengths of each individual.”

With the U.S. Capitol in the background, members of the National Guard stand behind newly placed fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Even though we saw icons of our stability attacked, the overwhelming majority of our population is law-abiding, respectful, and what you see doesn’t always represent everyone.

“I think when many of us looked at the news yesterday and saw some of the images, one of the first thinking errors we might have had is thinking those handfuls of people represented our entire country. I think it is very important to be reminded that the majority of people, whether they supported Trump or not, were not part of that mob like movement.” Dr. Mickelson reminds.

“I think that as viewers of this media, we need to be very thoughtful and very purposeful of how much of this media we consume.”

According to Dr. Mickelson, we have been exposed to several mass trauma events as a community over the last year. Here in Utah, it’s been the pandemic, the earthquakes, the violent protest downtown, the windstorm, the pandemic surge, and now the attack on the Capitol building.

Earthquake damage from Magna earthquake March 2020

Many of us watch the events on different forms of media or hear it on the radio. It would be best to be purposeful and mindful about what watching is doing to your wellbeing. Some of us get glued to it like a binge-watch, and that may not be the very best thing to do.

“You have to be aware of how it’s making you feel and be prepared to turn it off,” Mickelson says. “If I think that is going to have a negative impact on my mental health and wellbeing, I need to purposefully limit that.”

It’s important to realize that just being a citizen is going to expose you. Most of us want to know what’s going on, Dr. Mickelson says, adding, “I am also not going to turn it on for ten hours straight.”

Dr. Mickelson explains that you could manage your level of resilience. Part of that process is understanding how you feel while watching an event, then taking action. Traumatic stress is not a mental illness. It is something that every single one of us will experience.

“We all have an amazing amount of resilience, to withstand this traumatic stress. yet we all have a limit.”

Being aware of how you feel, or how tired you are can help you figure out if you are going to be more susceptible to these events. Have you had enough sleep? Are you sleep-deprived, was it a good day at work?

(Credit: Getty Images)

Being aware and focusing can really help you develop coping and calming strategies, some as simple as deep breaths.

Dr. Mickleson says some of us have had a lot of practice dealing with the stress this past year.

“In a way, as disturbing as it was, to witness what happened in Washington, it was a great opportunity for us as individuals, as leaders of families, as leaders of communities, to practice and implement what we’ve learned over this last year. If we look over this past year, we are more in tune with how traumatic stress affects us as individuals.”

“For some, there might be a need for more intensive care. They can call on psychotherapists, or clergy, or on whatever social support they have. The essence to coping and to recovery is to begin identifying strengths and resources. The antidote to vulnerability — to anxiety, fear, and trauma — is conjuring empowerment. It is there. It is always there,” adds Roche.

Both the Doctor and LCSW agree that if you need help dealing with the traumas don’t hesitate to get in touch with a mental health professional.

This is a free hotline for everyone:

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call the suicide prevention hotline at 1-800-273-TALK.

National Alliance on Mental Illness Utah: namiut.org

IF YOU OR SOMEONE YOU KNOW NEEDS HELP CALL: 1-800-273-8255 (Huntsman Mental Health)