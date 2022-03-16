OREM, Utah (ABC4) – Retail therapy just got more exciting as a new department store opens in Orem on Wednesday.

Upscale department store Dillard’s has opened its newest location at University Place shopping center. This will be the fifth location in the state of Utah.

A grand opening ceremony will be taking place all day on Wednesday, with special guest appearances planned throughout.

The brand new store boasts 160,000 square feet and is located on the west side of University Place facing State Street. The retailer will be offering over 22,000 pairs of shoes and over 650 name brands including designer labels.

“It is an honor to have such a reputable retailer move to University Place,” said Randy Woodbury, president, and CEO of Woodbury Corporation. “As University Place continues to grow and evolve offering housing, office and entertainment options, it’s shopping that has always been the foundation of our success. This beautiful new Dillard’s store further solidifies University Place as a shopping destination.”

University Place, also formerly known as University Mall, is currently in the midst of a $500 million revitalization.

Dillard’s Senior Vice President William Dillard, III, said, “We are truly excited to open Dillard’s at University Place. The amazing new store allows us to put our best foot forward for our Provo-Orem customers. We have enjoyed a strong presence in Utah for almost three decades, and this new location underscores our commitment to this beautiful state.”

Dillard’s will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Monday thru Saturday and 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Sunday.

To check out the full schedule of events, click here.