UPDATE: Suspicious Death investigation in Box Elder County

CORINNE, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Box Elder County Sheriff’s office has released an update on the suspicious death investigation of 16-year-old Marcus Elkins, on June 26th.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, Elkins and three other juveniles met up. The juveniles have told investigators that they all consumed alcohol that night. The juveniles say their activities took them back and forth between two parks, and at some point during their moving from park to park, Elkins collapsed.

The press release states that the three juveniles moved Marcus Elkins from the spot he collapsed to Bill Flack Park and left him there. The Sheriff’s Office says it will not speculate on the cause or time of death, and that it will wait for the Medical Examiner’s report to be released.

The Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office says all of the juveniles involved are residents of Corrine. It says no arrests have been made and that it will not name the juveniles involved. The investigation will now be turned over to the Box Elder County Attorney.

