SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) has announced that a man has been taken into custody on behalf of the fatal stabbing that took place on the evening of May 14 at 1650 South State Street.

During the course of the investigation, police records state that detectives working on the case obtained suspect information and located Kevin Neal, 36, at a residence in Salt Lake City.

Members of the SLCPD Homicide Squad, Gang Unit, on-duty SWAT team members, and patrol units came together to safely arrest Neal.

At this time, Neal has been transported to the Salt Lake County Metro Jail and booked on charges of Murder and Obstruction.

After being dispatched to the area of the incident, officers arrived on the scene and located 34-year-old Trevor Bellaccomo with critical injuries resulting from multiple stab wounds.

According to the SLCPD, during the investigation, detectives learned that Neal attacked Bellaccomo almost immediately after Bellaccomo arrived at an entertainment venue. Police records note that Neal is accused of stabbing Bellaccomo multiple times during the attack and then leaving the area.

After being stabbed, Bellaccomo walked to 1650 South State Street to get help but lost consciousness and collapsed.

The SLCPD notes that this does not appear to have been a random attack.