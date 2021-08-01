Update: Iron County flooding includes parts of I-15, warning for travelers

Brick wall destroyed as flood waters rip through Iron County. This is in Ashdown Forest Courtesy Jesse Harris

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A warning to drivers tonight as Iron County is experiencing flash flooding around the county and along the I-15 freeway Sunday night.

As you can see in these video’s Iron County is flooding massively and motorists are getting stranded in the high waters.

Another video by Jesse Harris shows sideways rain and hail pounding down in Cedar City.

Citizen Alert:

There is flooding in Nichols & Fiddler’s canyon-Unless critically necessary please stay out of the area & do not drive through flooded roads.

Roads around Iron County are being shut down and drivers are being asked to stay home and out of danger:

Road weather

Both Directions SR 14 at MP 1 (Cedar City) Iron Co.

Est. Clearance Time: 8:00 PM

For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7vcLm — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) August 2, 2021