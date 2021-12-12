Update: Amber Alert cancelled for four girls taken from South Jordan

South Jordan, UT (ABC 4) – An Amber Alert has been cancelled for four girls taken from South Jordan. The alert was issued after the girls were last seen Saturday.

The suspect, 39-year-old Allison Brimhall, is believed to be the mother of the four girls. She isn’t allowed to see the girls without supervision.

The four girls were identified as The four girls are identified 12-year old Hazelle Brimhall, 11-year-old Berlynn Brimhall, and 9-year-olds Autumn Brimhall and Adelyne Brimhall.

Hazelle Brimhall, 12

Berlynn Brimhall, 11

Adelyne Brimhall, 9

Autumn Brimhall, 9

Police believed Allison Brimhall were taking the girls to the San Diego, Calif. area.

No other details were released in this investigation but we will update as information becomes available.