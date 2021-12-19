UPDATE: 19-year-old Snow College student found alive

EPHRAIM, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities have announced that 19-year-old Snow College student, Madelyn Allen, has been found safe.

Allen was reported missing on Wednesday, December 15 after being last seen leaving her residence at 155 East College Avenue around 9:22 p.m. on December 13.

Courtesy of Snow College

Courtesy of Snow College

Allen’s parents stated in press conference Thursday that her mental state created the urge and concern to located her. She didn’t have access to a car and didn’t have a driver’s license.

Police did not release details on where Allen was found but they expressed gratitude to all those that helped locate Allen.