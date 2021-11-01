UPDATE: 13-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle while out trick-or-treating

Taylorsville, UT (ABC 4) – Taylorville police have announced that one of the teens struck by a vehicle while out trick-or-treating has died.

On Saturday, October 30, a 12-year-old boy and 13-year-old boy suffered critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle. Police say four teenagers were crossing 2700 West and Matterhorn Drive, near 6385 South. Two of them were struck by a vehicle going southbound on 2700 West.

Both teens suffered injuries, but 13-year-old Karl Finch was not able to overcome his injuries and died Monday morning. Police say the 12-year-old boy is expected to recover from his injuries.

Taylorsville police continue to investigate the fatal crash, saying the driver of the vehicle is continuing to cooperate with the investigation.

