UPDATE: 13-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle while out trick-or-treating

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Taylorsville, UT (ABC 4) – Taylorville police have announced that one of the teens struck by a vehicle while out trick-or-treating has died.

On Saturday, October 30, a 12-year-old boy and 13-year-old boy suffered critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle. Police say four teenagers were crossing 2700 West and Matterhorn Drive, near 6385 South. Two of them were struck by a vehicle going southbound on 2700 West.

Both teens suffered injuries, but 13-year-old Karl Finch was not able to overcome his injuries and died Monday morning. Police say the 12-year-old boy is expected to recover from his injuries.

Taylorsville police continue to investigate the fatal crash, saying the driver of the vehicle is continuing to cooperate with the investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Trending Stories