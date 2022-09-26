MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – A man is facing several charges after police say he sexually abused a child while on probation for assaulting a police officer just months before.

Jared Harlan Mitchell Hall, 18, is facing one count of Rape of a Child, a First Degree Felony, one count of Sodomy of a Child, a First Degree Felony, and two counts of Forcible Sexual Abuse, a Second Degree Felony.

The Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake (UPD) says that numerous detectives were dispatched to a residence in Millcreek on Sept. 21 following allegations that Hall had molested a young girl who was in the home at the time.

According to police records, when conversing with officers, Hall indicated that the allegations were true, prompting his arrest.

Prior to this incident, in April, when Hall was 17-years-old he reportedly assaulted a police officer and was put on probation as a result.

In an interview with police concerning his most recent charges, Hall reportedly stated several times that “he deserved to die.” UPF notes that Hall’s probation officer divulged that he “refuses to take his medication for his mental health.”

Hall has since been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on the charges previously listed.