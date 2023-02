Millcreek, UT (ABC4) — The United Police Department is searching for Rich Esser, believed to have been missing since yesterday evening.

He was last seen at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, near 44th south in Millcreek. He is 52 years old and 6’0″. He was last seen wearing a tan jacket, gray jeans, and black boots.

If you have any information on Esser’s whereabouts, please contact UPD at 801-840-4000 or Investigator Blakeslee at 385-468-9858. The case number to reference is 23-12247.