UPD investigates ‘suspicious’ death in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Unified Police Department is investigating a “suspicious” death on Tuesday.

Police say officers are on the scene at the Motel 6 at 7263 Catalpa St. in Midvale.

Sgt. Melody Gray of the Unified Police Department said they received a call from Motel 6 just before 1 p.m. about the death.

Gray said housekeeping went into room 236 where they found a woman dead in the room. Officials believe the woman may be in her 50’s but do not know exactly where she is from yet.

Investigators were called out because some things “didn’t look right”, according to Gray.

Gray said they do not have any obvious reason of death but after an autopsy from the medical examiner, they will be able to determine the exact cause of death.

When the victim was found, Gray said she was the only one in the room but they are investigating to find out if anyone else was in the room prior to her death.

Anyone with information about what may have happened at the Motel is asked to contact the Unified Police Department.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

What others are reading: