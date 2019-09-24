Upcoming Mental Health Services Awareness night at Utah Valley Hospital in Provo

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – Mental health challenges can affect anyone at any age at any time. Those needing help often turn to trusted leaders for assistance. Examples of people they turn to include:



Religious leaders

Physicians

School personnel (teachers, principals, counselors)

Medical professionals

Police, courts

Neighbors, friends, family

Intermountain Healthcare wants to help those leaders understand what resources are available in Utah County community. That’s why they put together The Mental Health Services Awareness Night at Intermountain Utah Valley Hospital is a free evening workshop for community leaders to outline and explain counseling and other resources available in Utah County to help people dealing with mental or emotional conditions. The workshop includes keynote presentations as well as informational booths from more than 40 local agencies.

Angie Petersen’s personal experience – daughter experienced severe mental health challenges family couldn’t find the right resources asked others who also didn’t know Angie found help by attending Mental Health Night and working with NAMI and her daughter’s physician





Expert speakers include: Dr. Matt Swenson – Illness prevention and wellness promotion

Dr. Mark Hubner – Early intervention and treatment