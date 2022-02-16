Up to 38% of Americans say moving is more stressful than a breakup

(ABC4) – It’s no secret that the idea of moving can put a big weight on our shoulders. The anticipation of the tedious cleaning and packing process is nothing to look forward to. That’s why Move.org compiled data from over 1,000 Americans who moved last year in order to learn more about their experiences.

Of the total number of Americans that relocated last year, up to 61% want to move again in 2022.

Though relocating to a new area can be fun and exciting, according to Move.org, up to 38% of respondents say moving is more stressful than a breakup.

To reduce some of that stress, 80% of Americans hired a professional moving service. However, Move.org found that as many as 55% of Americans felt their moving company scammed them, mainly because their initial quote was much less than the amount they were charged in the end. Overall, 70% of Americans were charged more than their initial quote.

Additionally, Move.org discovered that moving costs more than most Americans expected. In all, 32% of Americans paid $500 to $1,000 more than they expected to pay.

Many repondants proved to be rudely awakened by the realistic amount of time and preparation that went into their move. A total of 61% of Americans experienced a shortage in moving trucks during their move while 64% experienced a shortage in professional moving services, and 63% experienced a shortage in packing materials.

Though moving homes can be quite the ordeal, taking time to get things in order beforehand and plan well in advance will alleviate much of the stress that accompanies you on moving day.

To view the full report, click here.