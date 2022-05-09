SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Hey there Utah, hopefully your week is off to a good start.

After seeing snow in northern Utah this morning, skies will dry out this afternoon in northern Utah as some sunshine starts to break through. Wet weather ends first in the valleys and will take a little longer in the higher elevations and near the UT/ID state line where a shower or two could linger into the early evening. In southern Utah, we start with patchy blowing dust with more potential for dust in the southernmost half of the state through the day.

Temperatures will be more than 10 degrees below average for most spots Monday. In northern Utah, highs will range in the 40s and 50s with southern Utah only getting to the 50s and 60s. Areas like St. George and Blanding will reach the 70s. With dry and windy conditions, there will be an elevated fire risk from St. George up towards Moab Monday. Avoid any outdoor burning.

Into tonight with clear skies and calmer winds, it will turn cold again for most as a hard freeze warning for eastern Box Elder County and Cache Valley goes into effect.

After tomorrow’s cold start though, we’ll warm up more than today thanks to a strong southerly wind. Due to those winds, most of southern Utah will be back in an elevated fire risk with it being extended just north of I-70. We’ll continue to warm into Wednesday ahead of a weak disturbance that will bring a slight chance for wet weather in the north as temperatures ease back down a bit Thursday. By Friday through the weekend, skies will be mostly sunny as temperatures warm up quite a bit.

Bottom line? A cool/chilly day statewide as wet weather clears northern Utah as southern Utah sees more blowing dust.

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!