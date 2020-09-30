Unseasonable warmth for the first full week of Autumn

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC 4 News) – Are you loving the Fall temperatures? We are into Autumn, and temperatures in Salt Lake City and St. George will be above average for the next seven days. A ridge of high pressure continues to build over the western United States. The high is centered over Northern California, and that means Utah remains under a dry and warm Northwest flow. Conditions will remain clear, sunny, and dry for the week.

The average high in Salt Lake City is around the low 70s this time of year, while the average in St. George this time of year is around 86 degrees. This dominating ridge will keep temperatures in Utah running between five and ten degree above normal. High pressure, also know as an anticyclone, is defined as large-scale circulation of winds around a central region of high atmospheric pressure, which is clockwise in the Northern Hemisphere. When dealing with high pressure, we typically see dry weather, mostly clear skies and large temperature swings from the night to day.

This high over the Great Basin will continue to dominate the weather pattern, with only small, weak disturbances slightly impacting daytime highs over the next week and a half. The Pinpoint Weather team is tracking the possibility of wet weather in the long-range forecast. For the latest weather updates, stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast.