SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – University of Utah Police Officers arrested an engineering student Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 21, for threats to detonate a nuclear reactor located on campus.

The 21-year-old student, allegedly posted threats of violence on the anonymous social media platform, Yik Yak. In her post made on Saturday, Sept. 17, police report that the student said she would detonate the nuclear reactor if the University of Utah football team did not win their game later that evening.

The Utes won their game 35-7 against San Diego State.

University of Utah police say the woman is an engineering student at the University and attends class in the same building where the reactor is housed. According to officials, she has knowledge of the reactor and knows where it is located.

The woman was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on the second degree felony charge of threat of terrorism.