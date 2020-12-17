University of Utah Police Chief placed on leave

The University of Utah has selected Rodney Chatman as the new chief of police. (University of Utah)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) — University of Utah police chief, Rodney Chatman has been placed on administrative leave earlier this week.

University of Utah spokesman Chris Nelson confirmed that Chatman was placed on leave, but did comment on the specifics or reason behind the leave.

Day-to-day operations are now being handled by University of Utah Deputy Chief Jason Hinojosa, Nelson told ABC4.

Chatman was hired as chief of the University of Utah Police in January 2020 after previously serving as the chief of police at the University of Dayton in Ohio.

The hire was one of several moves made by the university has taken in its effort to improve campus safety after the on-campus murder of student Lauren McCluskey.

This is a developing story and will be updated as ABC4 receives more information.