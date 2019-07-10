United Way of Salt Lake is ‘stuffing the bus’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The 2019/2020 school year will be here before you know it. Thousands of children will head back to school with the supplies needed for success in the classroom.

In support of Utah students that need these essential items, the United Way of Salt Lake will host their annual Stuff the Bus on August 10, 2019, at Rio Tinto Stadium.

The project aims to make sure kids head back to school with backpacks and school supplies.

The UWSL invites those who would like to help gather supplies by hosting a Stuff the Bus supply drive at your workplace, church, or community center.

The supplies collected or online donations will go towards providing more than 98,000 individual school supplies to students across the Salt Lake Valley.

Items needed:

Pocket Folders

Spiral notebooks (wide or college ruled)

Crayons (boxes of 16 or 24)

Markers (packs of 8, 10, or 12)

Pens

Pencils

Glue sticks

Highlighters

Erasers

More info can be found at https://uw.org/stuff-the-bus.