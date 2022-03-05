SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The United Utah Party (UUP) is excited to announce that it has a total of 24 candidates running for office this year. These contenders include one statewide office, two Congressional offices, three countywide offices, and eighteen seats in the Utah State Legislature. Two UUP candidates, Jay Mcfarland and January Walker, are running for the U.S. House of Representatives.

“We are proud to have so many excellent candidates running with us this year,” says Hillary Stirling, UUP Chair. “All across the state people recognize the need for moderate and accountable leadership. Our candidates are the right people for the job. We hope everyone who agrees with our message can support our candidates’ campaigns and vote for them in November.”

The UUP prides itself in presenting a platform focused on political moderation, cross-partisan dialogue, and governmental accountability. The UUP has recently been challenging Republican officials with no Democratic contenders in multiple state races. As a result, moderate and left-leaning Utahns are being given a voice.

In contrast, the UUP is objecting to Democratic parties as well, granting moderate Utahns in those districts the option to appeal.

In seven state races, the UUP is the only opposing party against an official who would otherwise run unopposed.

“Many Utahns are discouraged by the political process because they feel like there’s nobody on the ballot who reflects their views,” Stirling says. “The United Utah Party gives a viable choice to Utahns across a broad political spectrum by offering reasonable candidates that they can support.”

The UUP chair continued, adding, “Our message is about giving a voice and a vote to the large portion of Utahns who identify as moderate, finding and building on common ground, and bringing accountability back to state government. Each person running with our party believes in uniting people instead of dividing them so that we can solve problems together. We invite everyone to hear what we have to say and help us in our efforts.”

The UUP will be hosting a virtual caucus on their website on March 8 at 7:00 p.m., as well as in-person events at numerous locations throughout Utah.