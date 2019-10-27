Union Middle to remain closed Monday after electrical fire

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Union Middle School in the Canyon School District will remain closed on Monday, October 28.

Jeff Hainey withe the Canyon School District said this is to allow for more time to properly clean and ventilate the building after the early Thursday, October 24 electrical fire in a classroom at the building, 615 E. 8000 South.

Hainey says parents were notified Friday, Oct. 25 via a robocall and an email that classes will not be held on Monday.

Additional information, including a list of answers to Frequently Asked Questions, has been posted on the school’s website, at unionmiddle.canyonsdistrict.org, according to Hainey.

A handbill announcing the closure was also hand-delivered, according to Hainey to homes in the community over the weekend.

As of now, Hainey says classes are going to be held on the ground floor of Union Middle School on Tuesday, October 29.

This plan is, however, contingent on the progress of the clean-up and mitigation, which according to Hainey is far more extensive than previously thought due to the amount of soot and smoke that filtered throughout the building during the fire.

Hainey says results of air quality tests also may play a role in determining whether Union Middle classes will be held on Tuesday.



Even after classes resume, Hainey says of the cleanup effort, Union students and teachers won’t be able to access most of the top floor of the building. This will not allow the school to accommodate the whole student body at school at the same time.

As a result, UnionMiddle School plans to temporarily hold school in split sessions.

Hainey says sixth-graders and half of Union seventh-graders will attend in the morning, and eighth-graders and half of the seventh-graders will attend in the afternoon.

Under the temporary schedule, students would attend four 50-minute core classes Monday through Friday and Hainey said breakfast and lunch would continue to be served.

If the school is not ready to open on Tuesday, parents will receive immediate notification through the District’s emergency communication systems.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: