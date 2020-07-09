Unified Police offering $2500 reward for info leading to arrest of person who killed 57-year-old woman

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Unified Police offering a $2500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a homicide suspect.

The incident happened on March 11, 2020, just after 10:00 PM, when an unknown suspect shot and killed 57-year-old Linda Nemelka while she sat in her vehicle in front of a friend’s house on Red Sage Ct. in Millcreek, according to Unified Police.

Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this homicide to please contact Detective Warden with UPD’s Violent Crimes Unit at 385-468-9812.