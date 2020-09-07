Unified Police looking for suspects in Monday morning drive-by in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Millcreek are looking for two men they said fired multiple rounds at another man Monday morning.

According to Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler, two men driving a champaign/gold colored Jeep fired shots at a BMW at the intersection of 3900 South 900 East just before 7 a.m.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Cutler said they believe there may be a connection between the two parties involved but have not been able to identify who the suspects are at this time.

They do not believe there is any threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Unified Police at 801-743-7000.