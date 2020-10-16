Unified Police looking for missing juvenile, asking for the public to help

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Unified Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old. The juvenile is considered at-risk. They are asking the public for help.

Michael Shadel is 5’9, 125lbs and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, leather jacket and blue jeans.

Police are asking for the public to call dispatch if you have any information on Michael’s whereabouts.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah VP Debate

More Utah Debate