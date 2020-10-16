Unified Police looking for missing juvenile, asking for the public to help

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Unified Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old. The juvenile is considered at-risk. They are asking the public for help.

Michael Shadel is 5’9, 125lbs and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, leather jacket and blue jeans.

Police are asking for the public to call dispatch if you have any information on Michael’s whereabouts.