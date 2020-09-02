Unified Police looking for Holladay ‘porch pirates’

HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Officials with the Unified Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating suspected “porch pirates.”





Courtesy: Unified Police Department

UPD said detectives in Holladay have been investigating and were able to obtain some surveillance photos from one of the victims. If you recognize the person in these photos police ask you to please contact Det. Laycock at 385-468-9926 and reference case # 20-101792. You can also send them a private message. Your information will remain anonymous.