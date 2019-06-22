Unified Police investigating Millcreek fatal shooting

News

by: Todd Reed

Posted: / Updated:

Salt Lake Co SHeriff

Millcreek, Utah (ABC4 News) — A death investigation underway in the Millcreek area of Salt Lake County where a 19-year-old sits behind bars this weekend.

According to Unified Police, officers were sent to the trailhead at 4700 E. Millcreek Canyon at around 2:30 pm Friday to investigate reports of a male gun-shot victim.

A passerby provided medical aid to the victim until first responders arrived on scene, but the 17-old-victim did not survive.

Detectives arrested 19-year-old Emilio Madrigal-Rios and booked him on charges of manslaughter and obstruction of justice.

Madrigal-Rios is related to the 17-year-old victim.

ABC4 News will continue to update this story as the investigation unfolds.

What others are reading:

University of Utah student disappears after Lyft ride

Man charged with murder after deadly shooting in Kearns

Family, activists protest police shooting, charges against Weber County man

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS