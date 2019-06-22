Unified Police investigating Millcreek fatal shooting

Millcreek, Utah (ABC4 News) — A death investigation underway in the Millcreek area of Salt Lake County where a 19-year-old sits behind bars this weekend.

According to Unified Police, officers were sent to the trailhead at 4700 E. Millcreek Canyon at around 2:30 pm Friday to investigate reports of a male gun-shot victim.

A passerby provided medical aid to the victim until first responders arrived on scene, but the 17-old-victim did not survive.

Detectives arrested 19-year-old Emilio Madrigal-Rios and booked him on charges of manslaughter and obstruction of justice.

Madrigal-Rios is related to the 17-year-old victim.

ABC4 News will continue to update this story as the investigation unfolds.



