Newsfore Opt-In Form

Unified Police Department investigating accidental shooting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police_lights_.jpg

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with the Unified Police Department are investigating an accidental shooting in Taylorsville Saturday night.

An update will be given around 4 p.m Sunday.

This is a developing story, more information will be shared as it becomes available.

What others are clicking on:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Shots fired caught on camera

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shots fired caught on camera"

SLCPD investigate shots fired in SLC neighborhood

Thumbnail for the video titled "SLCPD investigate shots fired in SLC neighborhood"

MOTORISTS: Don't pass a stopped school bus -- you could get a ticket

Thumbnail for the video titled "MOTORISTS: Don't pass a stopped school bus -- you could get a ticket"

Traffic at a standstill due to VP visit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Traffic at a standstill due to VP visit"

Local volunteers help medical staff prepare for 200-year storm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local volunteers help medical staff prepare for 200-year storm"
More Video News

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS