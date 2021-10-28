Unified Police arrest four suspects in connection to aggravated robbery

MAGNA (ABC4)- Four individuals were arrested in connection to an aggravated robbery. Police served search warrants on Tuesday as part of an investigation by multiple police agencies in the Salt Lake Valley.

Police say they found the aggravated robbery was connected to the distribution of controlled substances at four residences. Detectives received the proper warrants to search those residences from Unified Police Department (UDP), West Valley and Salt Lake City SWAT teams. The residences were located throughout different parts of Salt Lake City and Magna.

Once teams completed their search of the residences, they found a total of 411 THC cartridges, 345 containers of “Dab,” five pounds of Marijuana, 20 grams of cocaine, 30 pills of what police suspect is fentanyl, more than $3,000 in money gained from drug sales, and a shotgun.

Police arrested four individuals in connection to the robbery and the distribution of controlled substances. They are:

Lorenzo Palmer, 21

Arik Anthony Reynaga, 19

Payton Kochendorfer, 25

Antonio Ruben Reynaga, 23

The older Reynaga is on parole, according to UDP while the younger Reynaga is a probation fugitive. Kochendorfer is also on probation but is not a fugitive. All three were issued felony warrants and arrested for additional probation and parole violations on top of what they were already being arrested for.

“I want to recognize our detectives who conducted a diligent investigation that led to these search warrants,” Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera said. “Utilizing the shared resources of the UPD and our neighboring agencies, they were able to coordinated this complex warrant service and take dangerous weapons and narcotics out of our community.”

The UPD also recognized the work of the Metro Gang Unit, DEA Metro Narcotics Task Force, Adult Probation and Parole, and the Attorney General’s Office for assisting in serving the warrants.