Unified firefighter dies of COVID

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The firefighter community is mourning the loss of one of their own after Unified Fire announced the passing of a firefighter due to COVID.

“This evening, we suffered the loss of one of our active-duty firefighters. He was a 36-year veteran of the fire service and passed away due to complications of COVID-19,” said in a post by UFA.

“His passing is being treated as a line of duty death and a procession of fire apparatus will be moving him from the hospital to the mortuary this evening. More details will be released in the coming days and we ask for patience as his family and our department grieve his passing.”

